Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G smartphone gets official

We have been heating rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G smartphones for some time and the handsets are now official.

The Gakaxy A52 and A52 5G comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the 4G has a 90 Hz refresh rate and the 5G a 120 Hz refresh rate.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

The A52 comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, the A52 5G has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

Both handsets come with a a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth cameras.

There is also a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging and both devices come with Android 11, the handsets will come in a range of colors including Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Source Samsung

