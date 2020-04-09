Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets official

As well as the new Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung also launched another new 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G.

The new Galaxy A51 5G comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 980 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging, plus it also comes with Android 10 and an on screen fingerprint sensor.

The device comes with a range of high end cameras, these include four rear cameras, the main camera has a 48 megapixel sensor, there is also a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

