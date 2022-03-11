Samsung Galaxy A33 5G coming in early 2022

We are expecting to see a number of new devices from Samsung in early 2022, this will include the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy S22 line up and now it looks like the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

The new Galaxy A33 5G will come in a choice of four different colors, this will include Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to get a number of upgrades over the Galaxy A32, this handset launched back in January of 2021.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A32 features a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and it features an octa-core processor.

The device comes with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it also comes with 128GB of included storage and it also features a microSD card slot for expansion and a 5000 mAH battery.

The handset comes with a 13-megapixel Selfies camera, on the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

As yet there are no details on what sort of specifications and updates the new Galaxy A33 5G will get ov er the Galaxy A32 smartphone. As soon as we get some more details on the handset we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

