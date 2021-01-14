Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone gets official

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone for some time and Samsung has now made the handset official.

The handset come with a 6.5 inch TFT Infinity V Display with a HD+ resolution and it features an octa core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a choice of 4GB< 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it also comes with 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, there is a microSD card slot which supports up to 1TB cards and the device features a 5000 mAh Battery.

The new Galaxy A32 5G is equipped with a 13 megapixel Selfies camera, on the back there is an 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel deoth camera.

