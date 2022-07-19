Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted at the Bluetooth SIG

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone to launch soon, the device recently appeared at the FCC, and now it has also received Bluetooth certification.

Samsung is holding a press event next month for its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, we wonder if this handset will launch at the same time.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it will feature 4GB of RAM, the handset will be available with a range of storage options.

The device will also feature a range of cameras including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The front camera is rumored to come with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The new Galaxy A23 5G is also rumored to come with a 6.6-inch LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is also expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery and it may feature 25WE fast charging.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone will launch, we will let you know. It will be interesting to find out what the final specifications are on the device.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals