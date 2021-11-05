Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G smartphone launched

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in Russia, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G and the device is basically a Galaxy A22 5G with a slightly different name.

The specifications on this new handset appear to be the same as the Galaxy A22 5G and include a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek D700 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM with a choice of 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage,

The new Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging, it also has a range of cameras with a single selfie camera and three rear cameras.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main wide angle camera, this is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and also a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The device will be available in a choice of three colors in Russia, Black, White, and Mint, yet there are no details on a launch date or details on how much the handset will cost.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals