2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new Android tablet from Samsung, the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 as some of the tablet’s specifications have been revealed.

The new 2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet was recently spotted on Geekbench, this has revealed some of the tablet’s specs.

The device will apparently come with a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor and it was also listed with 3GB of RAM, there will apparently be both WiFi and LTE versions of the device. The tablet will also come with Bluetooth 5.2 and it is running Android 11.

As a reminder the current model, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 10.4 inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The tablet comes with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 7040 mAh battery and it features a front-facing 5-megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

As soon as we get some more information on the full specifications and a release date for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

