Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet now available in the USA

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has gone on sale in the USA, the devide is available direct from Samsung and on Amazon and prices start at $229.

The device features a 10.4 inch display with a a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The tablet comes with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 7040 mAh battery and it features a a front facing 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals