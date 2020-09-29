Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 pre-bookings land in India

Samsung is starting to take pre-bookings of its Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet in India and prices for the tablet will start at INR 20,999, about $284.

Samsung is offering it for INR 17,999 if you pre-book the device,this is about $243 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the tablet comes with a 10.4 inch display with a a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, plus an octa core processor and with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a microSD card slot for expansion and it also comes with a front facing 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Source Sammobile

