Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India price revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone launched in Europe last month and the device will be launching in India soon.

Now the Indian pricing for the handset has been revealed, the device will cost INR 19,999 in India which is about $226 at the current exchange rate.

The specifications on the Indian version of the device are expected to be the same as the European version and should include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The handset will come with a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will feature a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back there will be a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras will include a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

This new model of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is only slightly more expensive than the 4G version in India, this device retails for INR 18,499 and the new one INR 19,999.

Source GSM Arena

