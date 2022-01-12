Samsung Exynos 2200 launching with the Galaxy S22

The new Samsung Exynos 2200 mobile processor was supposed to launch at an event from Samsung yesterday. The event did not go ahead and Samsung also deleted their tweets about the event from the 30th of December, which was rather strange.

Samsung has now given an official statement about their new Exynos 2200 processor to Business Korea, the processor will apparently launch with a new Samsung smartphone, you can see the statement below.

“We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone,” a Samsung Electronics official said. “There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance.”

ASo it looks like the new Exynos 2200 mobile processor will be made official at the same time as the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones. The handset is also expected to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in some countries.

It is not clear as yet why Samsung decided to just ditch their press event or yesterday without any official confirmation that the event had been canceled.

Samsung is expected to make their new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones official at a press event in February, as soon as we get some more details on the handsets, we will let you guys know.

Source Business Korea, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals