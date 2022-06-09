Samsung expands its Bespoke lineup

Samsung has expanded its Bespoke range of home appliances at its Bespoke Home 2022 event, there are now even more devices available with the company’s Bespoke options.

In Europe, Samsung launched its all-new AI-powered Bespoke ovens which will be available in the second half of 2022.

In the USA Samsung is launching its new Bespoke AI laundry and Bespoke AI washer and more, you can see more information below.

Expanding out of the kitchen and into the living space, the new Bespoke AI laundry will be available in the U.S. as well as Europe in July. In the U.S., the Bespoke AI washer, with an impressive 5.3 cubic ft. Ultra Capacity[1], makes it easy to do laundry regardless of load size. AI OptiWash™ optimises each wash by using the perfect amount of water and detergent based on how soiled your laundry is, while the Auto Dispense System offers a simple solution to store and dispense detergent automatically. Bespoke AI washers for the U.S. will be available in four colours and materials: Brushed Navy, Brushed Black, Silver Steel and Forest Green[2].

You can find out more details about all of the new Samsung Bespoke Products over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

