Samsung brings ‘Ares’ game experience to galaxy smartphones

Samsung has announced that it is teaming up with Google and Kakao Games to bring a special gaming experience to Galaxy smartphones with the new ‘Ares’ game experience with ‘Ares: Rise of Guardians‘

First, Samsung Electronics and Kakao Games applied the latest 3D graphics API (Application Programming Interface) ‘Vulkan’ to ‘Ares’ and proceeded with optimization. As a result, it reduces the load and memory usage of the chipset during games, and provides stable frames compared to the existing graphics API ‘OpenGLES’.

Google applied the Adaptive Performance solution to ‘Ares’ in collaboration with Kakao Games. This improves performance by maintaining consistently high frame rates during games.

Thanks to the efforts of the three companies prior to the release of the game, Galaxy smartphone users can enjoy Ares games with more optimized performance.

Lee Si-woo, CBO of Kakao Games, said, “Through the technical cooperation of the three companies, we can enjoy the new game ‘Ares’ more comfortably on Galaxy smartphones.” ” he said.

“We are very happy to provide Galaxy smartphone users with more immersive and pleasant game play through collaboration with Google and Kakao Games,” said Jung Hye-soon, director of framework development team at Samsung Electronics’ MX division.

You can find out details about Samsung and the new ‘Ares: Rise of Guardians‘ gaming experience for the range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



