Samsung and Warner Bros. team up for 8K movie trailers

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. to bring 8K movie trailers to Samsung’s range of 8K TVS including its range of NEO QLED 8K TVs at more than 65,000 retail stores around the world.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward for 8K content, showcasing Neo QLED 8K’s capabilities and getting consumers excited about seeing films in cinematic quality,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Collaborating with Warner Bros. allows Samsung to show consumers how ultra-premium TV technology can take their favorite films to a whole new level.”

To better understand demand for 8K content, Samsung and Warner Bros. trialed their partnership by showcasing the “Creed III” trailer across more than 450 retail stores in the United States and Europe earlier this year. This garnered significant attention and enthusiasm from audiences worldwide, exemplifying the growing demand for 8K content. Since then, Samsung and Warner Bros. have worked together to expand the program. Now, shoppers globally will be able to see Samsung Neo QLED 8K in action with an appealing lineup of high-profile content, including trailers for upcoming films such as “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Wonka” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Samsung and Warner Bros. to bring 8K movie trailers to Samsung’s 8K TVs over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



