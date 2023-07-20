Samsung Galaxy Watch to get WhatsApp and more

Samsung has announced that some new apps are coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch, this will include WhatsApp, Samsung Wallet, and Thermo Check, and Samsung will also be announcing more features for the Galaxy Watch at Samsung Unpacked later this month.

The Samsung Unpacked event will take place on the 26th of July and Samsung will be announcing its lastest folding smartphones at the event, this will include the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5.

Here are details on the new apps coming top the Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Wallet : Last year, Samsung Wallet combined Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to consolidate more of users’ wallets on their smartphones. Now, Samsung Wallet will come to the new Galaxy Watch series too. With the all-in-one Samsung Wallet app, users can easily make payments, provide IDs, and pull up show tickets[2] right on their smartwatch.

Thermo Check : Thanks to the new Skin Temperature API – a part of Samsung's Privileged Health software development kit (SDK) – partners can now take full advantage of the Galaxy Watch's advanced infrared technology for temperature measurements. The new Thermo Check app allows users to easily measure the temperature of their surroundings, from meals they are about to eat to water they are about to swim in, all without any physical contact required. It'll be available first on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices and later expanded to Galaxy Watch5 series[3].

WhatsApp: In a new expansion of the unified Wear OS ecosystem, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch4 users can now use WhatsApp's first-ever smartwatch app. The app will let users continue conversations, reply to messages by voice, and even answer calls, all without needing to take out their phones[4].

You can find out more information about all of the new apps that are coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch over at Samsung;’s website at the link below.

