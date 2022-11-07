Samsung achieves top speeds for 10km Distance for 5G mmWave in Australia

Samsung has announced that it has reached a top speed of over a 10Kkm distance for 5G MMWave in Australia.

The company revealed that this is the farthest 28GHz 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connection they have recorded to date.

“The results of these trials with Samsung are a significant milestone and demonstrate how we are pushing the boundaries of innovation in support of the digital capabilities in Australia,” said Ray Owen, Chief Technology Officer at NBN Co. “As we roll out the next evolution of our network to extend its reach for the benefit of homes and businesses across the country, we are excited to demonstrate the potential for 5G mmWave. nbn will be among the first in the world to deploy 5G mmWave technology at this scale, and achievements like Samsung’s 10km milestone will pave the way for further developments in the ecosystem.”

As part of a AUD $750 million investment in the nbn Fixed Wireless network (made up of AUD $480 million from the Australian Government and supported by an additional AUD $270 million from nbn), nbn will use software enhancements and advances in 5G technology, and in particular 5G mmWave technology, to extend the reach of the existing fixed wireless footprint by up to 50 percent and introduce two new wholesale high-speed tiers.

Samsung achieved speeds of 1.75GBps over the 10km distance and uplinks speeds of 61.5 Mbps, you can see more details over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals