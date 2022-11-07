Samsung starts mass production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production of its new 8th-Gen Vertical NAND, the company has said that this is the industry’s highest bit density.

The new 1TB V-NABD is the highest storage capacity to date, it is designed to enable larger storage in the next-generation enterprise servers.

“As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down,” said SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. “Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations.”

Samsung was able to attain the industry’s highest bit density by significantly enhancing the bit productivity per wafer. Based on the Toggle DDR 5.0 interface* — the latest NAND flash standard — Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND features an input and output (I/O) speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), a 1.2X boost over the previous generation. This will enable the new V-NAND to accommodate the performance requirements of PCIe 4.0, and later, PCIe 5.0.

