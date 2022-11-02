Samsung Galaxy Android 13 update schedule revealed

If you are wondering when your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet will be getting the Android 13 update, we now have details on when the update will land.

Some devices have already received the updates and now Samsung Malaysia has published a release schedule for a wide range of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Now we know which handsets and tablets will be getting the Android 13 update in November, December of 2022, and January, February, March, and April of 2023. Details of these devices are listed below.

Devices getting Android 13 in November:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Devices getting Android 13 in December:

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G/LTE

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Devices getting Android 13 in January 2023:

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy XCover 5

Devices getting Android 13 in February 2023:

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy Tab A8

Devices getting Android 13 in March 2023:

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A04s

Devices getting Android 13 in April 2023:

Galaxy A04

So it looks like we have a good idea of when the majority of Samsung Galaxy devices will be getting the Android 13 software update.

Source Sammobile



