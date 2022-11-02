Samsung Galaxy Android 13 update schedule revealed

If you are wondering when your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet will be getting the Android 13 update, we now have details on when the update will land.
Some devices have already received the updates and now Samsung Malaysia has published a release schedule for a wide range of Samsung Galaxy devices.
Now we know which handsets and tablets will be getting the Android 13 update in November, December of 2022, and January, February, March, and April of 2023. Details of these devices are listed below.
Devices getting Android 13 in November:
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
Devices getting Android 13 in December:
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G/LTE
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
Devices getting Android 13 in January 2023:
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A13 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy XCover 5
Devices getting Android 13 in February 2023:
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy Tab A8
Devices getting Android 13 in March 2023:
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A04s
Devices getting Android 13 in April 2023:
- Galaxy A04
So it looks like we have a good idea of when the majority of Samsung Galaxy devices will be getting the Android 13 software update.
Source Sammobile
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.