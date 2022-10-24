Samsung One UI 5.0 rolling out to Galaxy S22

Samsung has started to roll out its One UI 5.0 software update to its Galaxy S22 range of smartphones, this update will bring Google’s android 13 software to the handsets.

The new One UI 5.0 software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Galaxy S22 range. The update will be available for the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So far the update is being rolled out for the SamsunExynos-powered versions of the Galaxy S22, it is also expected to be made available for the Snapdragon-powered versions soon as well.

Samsung has started to roll out this new One UI software update and Android 13 in a number of countries in Europe, this included the UK, Norway, and Spain. The updates are expected to be releaded to more countries shortly.

If you have received the new Android 13 and One UI software update on your Galaxy S22 smartphone, leave a comment below and let us know. Let us know which country you are in and also which version of the Galaxy S22 you have.

As soon as we get some more information on when the Samsung One UI 5.0 and Android 13 software update is headed to more Samsung devices, we will let you know.

Source Phandroid



