Samsung 98” QLED Q80C TV launched in Europe

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Samsung 98” QLED Q80C TV in Europe and the device comes with a massive 98-inch display it features all of Samsung’s latest high-end TV technology.

Dive into the full power of AI with Q80C. Driven by a 4K Neural Quantum Processor, it uses AI Upscaling technology to enhance image quality to fit a super large screen, enhancing the depth and sharpness of the content6. Combine this with Quantum HDR+ technology, delivering superior black and brightness performance allowing you to see every bit of the crisp detailing. Partnering with the 100% colour volume of Quantum Dot, this allows viewers to see even the brightest of scenes and worlds full of over a billion colours. Enjoy only on Samsung screens, vibrant, authentic colours all validated by PANTONE, bursting into life on your screen. If this makes you want to spend hours immersed in your favourite content, you can also help reduce strain on your eyesight by switching to EyeComfort Mode, an intelligent picture setting designed to automatically adjust the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset to sunrise information. If viewers are watching the TV during evenings, the EyeComfort Mode will enable the blue light level reducer to allow pictures to appear warmer and more comfortable for the eyes.

Q80C’s SuperSlim design fits seamlessly into your home. Its stunning, super slim and near bezel-less design provides an ultra-clear window into your entertainment. An immersive experience is not complete without incredible sound, and despite its SuperSlim design, sound can boom from this TV. Built into the Q80C, Dolby Atmos provides exceptional sound quality allowing viewers to indulge in their favourite shows with a virtual 3D sound experience. Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite lets you feel every beat of the action, elevated by Q-Symphony to orchestrate TV and soundbar in perfect harmony meaning watchers can have the premium sound experience, with sound playing from both the TV and soundbar together.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung 98” QLED Q80C TV over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device is now available in the UK for £6,499.

Source Samsung



