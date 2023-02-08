Samsung 77-inch OLED S95C TV up for pre-order

The new Samsung 77-inch OLED S95C TV was made official at CES 2023 last month and now the device is available to pre-order in the USA.

Samsung has now started to take pre-orders on their new 77 inch TV and the device will set you back $4,499, it will ship later this month.

Samsung made OLED better by adding Quantum Dot Technology for the ultimate entertainment experience that delivers incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness. Quantum Dots deliver any content – including movies, games and more – in dramatic detail with pure blacks, more than a billion shades of lifelike colors and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that reveal virtually limitless contrast.

Featuring the Samsung Quantum Neural Processor with 4K Upscaling, everything displayed on screen is instantly transformed to incredibly sharp 4K resolution no matter what the original source resolution. The Samsung Quantum Neural Processor utilizes AI-based algorithms to analyze content on a scene-by-scene basis, and adds HDR OLED+ to dynamically tone map every scene. The end result is an image optimized to deliver the brightest lights and deepest blacks in stunning 4K resolution.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung 77-inch OLED S95C TV over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals