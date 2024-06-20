Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 AI ready rugged laptop

Panasonic Connect Canada, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, has announced a new addition to its rugged and modular TOUGHBOOK 40 laptop. The second generation, aptly known as the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 rugged laptop, is the company’s first PC to feature Intel Core Ultra processors, incorporating the latest advancements in CPU, GPU, and NPU technology. This new model is designed to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement departments, federal agencies, and utility companies while providing extra processing for artificial intelligence AI applications.

Key Takeaways First TOUGHBOOK with Intel Core Ultra processors Up to 16 cores and dedicated NPU for AI tasks

143% faster AI application performance

Optional Intel Arc or AMD Radeon Pro W6300M dGPU

DDR5 memory with 75% faster speeds

Optional second SSD for doubled storage

FIPS 140-2 encryption for secure storage

Eight modular user-replaceable locations

Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7 for enhanced connectivity

14″ FHD 1-1200 nit capacitive gloved touch display

Rugged certifications: MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461H, C1D2, and IP662

24 hours of battery life with optional second battery

AI-Enhanced Performance

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, featuring up to 16 cores and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that accelerates AI-driven tasks. This enhancement delivers up to 143% faster AI application performance and 73% faster generative AI compared to previous generations. The NPU also contributes to a 40% reduction in processor power for AI-enhanced collaboration, making it an ideal choice for professionals who rely on AI for real-time data analysis and decision-making.

Advanced Graphics and Memory

For those requiring advanced graphical capabilities, the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 rugged laptop offers optional Intel Arc graphics, providing up to 62% improved 3DMark performance compared to standard Intel graphics. An AMD dedicated GPU is also available. The laptop features DDR5 memory with 75% faster speeds, allowing field technicians to run multiple applications simultaneously. This is particularly beneficial for accessing critical schematics and operational data to troubleshoot and maintain infrastructure efficiently.

Modular Customization

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 rugged laptop is fully customizable with eight modular user-replaceable locations, including four expansion (xPAK) areas. Customers can choose from 9,600 different combinations to tailor the laptop to their specific needs. New xPAK options include an updated barcode scanner, a contactless smartcard reader, and additional I/O ports such as USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI. These accessories can be preconfigured by Panasonic or purchased and installed separately, offering unparalleled flexibility and futureproofing.

Enhanced Storage and Security

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 enhances the user experience with an optional second SSD, doubling the maximum storage capacity. Utilizing an NVMe connector, it delivers six times faster read/write speeds than SATA connectors. The laptop also offers FIPS 140-2 encryption, providing a secure and certified hardware-encrypted storage drive, essential for handling sensitive information.

Connectivity and Battery Life

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7, the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 offers speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, more than double the previous standard. This is particularly beneficial for police officers who need to upload large volumes of video data at the end of a shift. Users can also expect a real-world battery life improvement of approximately 20%, allowing for extended work periods without needing to plug in.

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 comes with a 14″ FHD 1-1200 nit capacitive gloved touch display, making it suitable for use in various lighting conditions. It also boasts rugged certifications, including MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461H, C1D2, and IP662, ensuring durability in harsh environments. Additional features include a 5MP infrared webcam with a privacy cover, superior voice accuracy with tetra array microphones and AI noise reduction, and class-leading 95dB front speakers. The laptop also offers 24 hours of battery life with an optional second battery and a Local Platform Erase option to securely wipe the entire contents of the device in less than 10 seconds.

For those interested in other areas, Panasonic Connect also offers a range of rugged tablets and handheld devices designed for various industries, including healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. These devices provide similar levels of durability and performance, ensuring that professionals have the tools they need to excel in their respective fields. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of rugged laptops :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals