Durabook Z14I AI-ready rugged laptop

Durabook has unveiled a significant upgrade to its popular Z14I laptop, positioning it as the world’s most durable and reliable fully rugged AI-ready laptop. This third-generation Z14I is engineered to support demanding AI applications in the field, making it an ideal choice for professionals in architecture, engineering, public safety, military, and construction sectors.

Key Takeaways Features Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors with Intel vPro

Integrated neural processing unit (NPU) and optional NVIDIA RTX A500 professional GPU

IP66 certification and 6-foot drop resistance

MIL-STD-810H certification for extreme conditions

Coolfinity fanless cooling for enhanced reliability and battery life

Up to 21.5 hours of battery life with dual-battery mode

Advanced security features including smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader, and fingerprint scanner

State-of-the-art wired and wireless connectivity options

14-inch Full HD DynaVue display with up to 1,200 nits brightness

Extensive customization options including up to three storage drives and optional NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU

Bringing AI to the Field

Generative AI and its various offshoots are becoming indispensable tools for professionals. The new Z14I provides the computing power necessary to leverage AI in the field, enhancing productivity and efficiency. This rugged laptop is perfect for applications such as building design, crime scene analysis, and virtual assistants on the factory floor. By allowing workflows and actionable insights that only next-gen AI PCs can offer, the Z14I is set to redefine the concept of a personal computer.

Security, Reliability, and All-Day Battery Life

The Z14I is built to withstand extreme conditions, boasting multiple certifications including IP66 and MIL-STD-810H. Its Coolfinity™ fanless cooling system maximizes reliability and battery life, offering up to 21.5 hours in dual-battery mode. The laptop also features a bridge battery for hot-swapping in the field, ensuring zero downtime.

Security is paramount for the Z14I, making it ideal for sectors like law enforcement and military. Standard security features include a smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader, fingerprint scanner, and a 5MP infrared camera with a shutter for Windows Hello facial authentication. Windows 11 with Secured-core PC technology provides advanced protection, integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection.

State-of-the-Art Wired and Wireless Connectivity

With the increasing reliance on cloud-based applications, the Z14I offers the latest wired and wireless technologies to ensure seamless connectivity. Key features include:

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Intel® Wi-Fi 7 for faster transfer speeds

Bluetooth® V5.4 for enhanced IoT capabilities

Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) with optional 4G LTE or 5G

Multiple USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and ExpressCard 54

Optional dedicated GPS enables precise location tracking, making it suitable for geographic applications like GIS mapping.

Maximum Viewability Even in Direct Sunlight

The Z14I features a 14-inch Full HD DynaVue® display with up to 1,200 nits brightness, ensuring maximum viewability even in bright sunlight. The 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel supports four touch modes (Glove, Stylus, Water, Finger), making it versatile for various work environments.

Extensive Customization Options

The Z14I offers extensive customization options, including up to three storage drives and an innovative expansion box. This allows users to run RAID configurations and transform the laptop into a powerful portable server. The optional NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU is perfect for demanding tasks like graphics rendering and AI applications, delivering up to 100 TOPS in AI acceleration.

Pricing and Availability

The new Durabook Z14I is available now. Pricing varies based on configuration and optional features. For detailed pricing and to customize your Z14I, visit Durabook’s official website or contact an authorized Durabook reseller.

For those interested in exploring more about rugged laptops and AI applications, consider reading about the latest trends in AI technology, the benefits of rugged devices in extreme environments, and how AI is transforming various industries. These topics provide a broader understanding of the technological advancements that are shaping the future of professional tools and applications.



