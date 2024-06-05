ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405) AI laptop unveiled at Computex 2024

ASUS has this week unveiled their latest hardware adopting support for artificial intelligence (AI) and taking the form of the new ExpertBook P5 (P5405) which is being showcased at Computex 2024. As the flagship model of the next-era AI laptop PC lineup, the ExpertBook P5 is poised to transform the way modern professionals work by harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence. Equipped with innovative features and powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, this groundbreaking device offers a seamless and scalable experience tailored to meet the diverse needs of today’s workforce.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405) AI laptop

At the heart of the ExpertBook P5’s innovative capabilities lies its pioneering ASUS AI PC technology. Boasting an impressive 45 TOPS NPU and delivering over 100 platform TOPS, this next-era AI PC offers approximately triple the AI performance compared to the first-generation Intel Core Ultra processor. The integration of AI-driven features, such as AI meetings, AI assistants, and AI creativity tools, simplifies complex tasks and fosters enhanced teamwork, ultimately streamlining workflows and boosting productivity.

One notable example of the ExpertBook P5’s AI prowess is its AI-driven file search functionality. This feature allows users to quickly retrieve documents using natural language, saving valuable time and effort in locating critical information. Additionally, the AI-voiceprint technology ensures exceptional audio and video quality during global meetings, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration among team members, regardless of their geographical location.

ASUS recognizes the importance of making innovative technology accessible to professionals at every level. With the upcoming launch of the ExpertBook P5 AI laptop in Q3 2024, the company aims to provide top-tier features and performance at competitive prices. While specific details on pricing and availability are yet to be announced, the ExpertBook P5 is designed to cater to the needs of a diverse user base, including ambitious prosumers, small office workers, and entrepreneurs.

By offering a next-era AI laptop PC that is both powerful and affordable, ASUS empowers professionals to leverage the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to fuel their growth and success. The ExpertBook P5’s combination of advanced AI capabilities, robust performance, and competitive pricing makes it an attractive choice for businesses and individuals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Performance and Durability

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 is built to withstand the rigors of modern professional life, ensuring reliable performance and longevity. With its military-grade durability, the device can handle the demands of even the most challenging work environments. Advanced cooling systems keep the components running at optimal temperatures, while reinforced hinges and a drop-resistant design provide added protection against accidental damage.

Under the hood, the ExpertBook P5 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor (codenamed ‘Lunar Lake’), delivering exceptional performance and efficiency. The 14-inch 16:10 2.5K display offers a crisp and immersive visual experience, perfect for tasks that require attention to detail and visual clarity. With a generous three-year warranty, users can have peace of mind knowing that their investment in the ExpertBook P5 is protected.

Robust Security Measures for Data Protection

In an era where data security is of utmost importance, the ASUS ExpertBook P5 prioritizes the protection of sensitive information. The device comes equipped with Windows 11 Secured-core PC features, ensuring a secure and reliable computing experience. The commercial-grade BIOS and optional TPM 2.0 provide additional layers of security, safeguarding critical data and preventing unauthorized access.

By incorporating these robust security measures, the ExpertBook P5 enables professionals to work with confidence, knowing that their valuable data and intellectual property are well-protected. This peace of mind allows users to focus on their core tasks and responsibilities, without the constant worry of potential security breaches or data loss. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of AI laptops :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals