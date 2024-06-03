Getac rugged AI laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra

If you are searching for a more rugged laptop equipped with artificial intelligent (AI) capable hardware. You might be interested in the new offering from Getac in the form of a rugged AI laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. Getac, a leading manufacturer of rugged computing solutions, has recently introduced the S510, an AI-ready rugged laptop designed to transform workflows across various industries. The S510 combines the power of artificial intelligence with the durability and reliability that Getac is known for, making it an ideal tool for professionals working in challenging environments.

The S510 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5/7 processor, which features Intel AI Boost technology, allowing the laptop to handle complex AI-based applications with ease. The integrated Intel Graphics ensures smooth visual performance, making the S510 suitable for tasks that require high-quality graphics processing.

Rugged Design for Demanding Environments

One of the standout features of the S510 is its rugged construction. The laptop has been rigorously tested and certified to meet MIL-STD-810H and IP53 standards, ensuring it can withstand the toughest working conditions. The S510 can endure drops from heights of up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) and is resistant to vibrations, making it a reliable choice for field workers and those in industries such as utilities, public safety, manufacturing, and automotive.

The S510 features a 15.6-inch display with an impressive 1,000 nits of brightness, making it easily readable even in direct sunlight. Getac’s proprietary sunlight-readable technology further enhances the display’s visibility, ensuring that users can work efficiently in various lighting conditions.

Seamless Connectivity and Customization Options

Staying connected is crucial in today’s fast-paced work environments, and the S510 delivers on this front. The laptop comes standard with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, providing fast and reliable wireless connectivity. For those who require even greater mobility, optional 4G-LTE and 5G Sub-6 capabilities are available, ensuring users can stay connected wherever their work takes them.

The S510 offers a range of configuration options to suit different user needs. Customers can choose to include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and charging, up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM for smooth multitasking, and up to 2 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage for ample space to store files and applications. Additional features such as a laser barcode reader, DVD super multi drive, second storage drive, and NVIDIA GPU can also be added to tailor the laptop to specific requirements.

Environmental Responsibility and Battery Life

Getac has taken steps to minimize the environmental impact of the S510. The laptop’s chassis is made from post-consumer recycled materials, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability. Despite its rugged construction, the S510 weighs just 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs), making it portable enough to carry between job sites.

The S510 is equipped with a hot-swappable battery, allowing users to replace the battery without shutting down the device. This feature ensures that the laptop can operate continuously throughout a full shift, eliminating downtime and increasing productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Getac S510 rugged laptop is now available for purchase. Pricing varies depending on the chosen configuration options, and interested buyers should contact Getac directly or visit their official website for detailed pricing information.

The Getac S510 AI-ready rugged laptop is a powerful and versatile tool that caters to the needs of professionals working in demanding industries. By combining innovative AI capabilities with a durable design, seamless connectivity, and customization options, the S510 is poised to transform workflows and enhance productivity across various sectors.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI-based applications to streamline processes and gain insights, the S510 offers a reliable and efficient solution that can withstand the rigors of challenging work environments. With Getac’s commitment to quality and innovation, the S510 is set to become a go-to choice for professionals seeking a rugged laptop that can keep pace with the demands of their work.



