Awesome DIY Raspberry Pi Satellite Hacking Cyberdeck version 2.0

If you are searching for projects to keep you busy over the next few weekends you might be interested in this DIY satellite hacking cyber deck which is powered by a Raspberry Pi mini PC. This portable computer system, carefully engineered and encased within a rugged Pelican case, has been created by YouTuber “saveitforparts” and has been created to showcase at the Open Source 2024 in San Francisco.

At the heart of this innovative cyberdeck lies a carefully curated ensemble of components, each playing a crucial role in its overall functionality and performance:

A light-up hacker keyboard enhances usability, ensuring seamless operation even in low-light environments.

Satellite Hacking Cyberdeck v2.0

The Raspberry Pi 4 serves as the central computing unit, providing the necessary processing power to handle complex radio astronomy tasks. This compact yet powerful board is known for its versatility and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for a project that demands robust computational capabilities without compromising on portability.

A light-up hacker keyboard enhances usability, ensuring seamless operation even in low-light environments. This feature is particularly useful for fieldwork, where lighting conditions can be unpredictable. The illuminated keys not only improve visibility but also add a touch of aesthetic appeal to the cyberdeck, embodying the true spirit of hacker culture.

Construction and Design

USB hubs act as the vital connective tissue, allowing the integration of multiple peripherals. These hubs expand the connectivity options of the Raspberry Pi, enabling the addition of essential components such as external storage devices, additional input devices, and various other peripherals that enhance the overall functionality of the system.

Velcro tape ensures that each component remains securely in place, maintaining a well-organized and efficient setup. The use of Velcro allows for easy rearrangement and customization of the internal layout, providing the flexibility to adapt the setup based on specific requirements and preferences.

Panel breakouts provide convenient access to ports, streamlining connectivity and expandability. These breakouts are strategically placed to ensure that all necessary ports are easily accessible, facilitating quick connections and modifications without the need to dismantle the entire system.

A Raspberry Pi touchscreen serves as the primary display, offering an intuitive and interactive user interface. This touchscreen not only provides a clear and responsive display but also supports touch-based interactions, making it easier to navigate through various applications and settings.

External laptop batteries supply reliable power, allowing true portability and flexibility in the field. These batteries ensure that the cyberdeck can operate for extended periods without the need for a constant power supply, making it ideal for outdoor experiments and remote operations.

Software-defined radio filters enhance signal quality, optimizing the performance of the radio telescope. These filters are crucial for minimizing noise and interference, ensuring that the received signals are as clear and accurate as possible.

A myriad of wires, adapters, and switches work in harmony to ensure seamless connectivity and functionality throughout the system. Each component is meticulously connected and configured to maximize performance and reliability, resulting in a highly efficient and versatile satellite hacking cyberdeck.

By integrating these components into a cohesive and portable system, “saveitforparts” has created a powerful tool for exploring the fascinating world of radio astronomy and satellite hacking. Whether you are an experienced hacker or a curious enthusiast, this project offers a unique opportunity to dive into the realm of open-source hardware and software, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with DIY technology.

