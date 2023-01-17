INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards

There is plenty of controversy around the new range of RTX 4070 graphics cards, however if you are still interested in purchasing one you might be interested to know that INNO3D has unveiled its latest GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card series. In the form of the RTX 4070 Ti ICHILL X3, RTX 4070 Ti X3 OC and RTX 4070 Ti X3.

Interspersed between the press release from INNO3D are a few YouTube videos reviewing the latest RTX 4070 graphics cards to help you make your decision.

Disco iCHILL X3

“The iCHILL X3’s first impression is the RGB design elements that have been placed at different parts of the cooler using even more radical designs than previous versions. Using a unique logo repeating pattern combined with a type of hexo-triangular pattern, the card looks like it wants to dance and bring the party to the rest of the models. It comes with programmable RGB with support for Aura Sync, Mystic Light, Polychrome and RGB Fusion so it’s compatible with most motherboard LED lighting software control.”

No Nonsense Industrious X3/OC Dual Slot

“We presented the design for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti XC/OC with great success and extended this to the new RTX 40 Series with subtle but significant design upgrades that equates to this beast of a graphics card. This really needed to look the part considering the power of the RTX 4070 Ti. The RTX 4070 Ti has a length of 300 mm and 112 mm height and taking over just 2 slots that comes with triple 88 mm scythe fan blades to keep this card cool, this is achieved with its die casting metal base heatsink design comprising of 7 heatpipes for controlled cooling at optimal levels.”

More Brutal Than Ever

“From INNO3D to iCHILL models we have stepped up our game with the design and performance so that there is evidence of continuation and evolution of our ethos and product design with significant design upgrades applied to INNO3D and iCHILL models. With each of these models we are proud to announce these are some of the best designs to come out of our R&D factory and we know we’ll be seeing many PC mods showcasing these on social channels.

The heart and effort didn’t stop there, the artworks and creative assets including retail boxes were designed to support Brutal by Nature and what it represents to remind everyone that INNO3D is forever innovating and expanding our brand, daring and will push boundaries. This is very typical of our DNA as we will challenge ourselves in order to be the best, the top of the food chain, the apex predator – be Brutal by Nature.”

Source : INNO3D





