Baldur’s Gate 3 RPG game launches on consoles August 31

If like us you are excited for the launch of the highly anticipated new Baldur’s Gate 3 RPG game you will be pleased to know it will be available to play on PlayStation and Xbox consoles from August 31, 2023. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available in early access on PC via Steam and was originally made available for fans to play back in October 2020. “Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.”

Swen Vincke Creative Director from Larian Studios the developer and team responsible for creating the latest edition in the Baldur’s Gate franchise has taken to the official PlayStation blog this weekend to reveal more details on gameplay, multiplayer and more.

“The land of Faerûn is under siege by a hostile and otherworldly force known as mind flayers. Their army expands with every brain they infect with parasitic tadpoles, a creature that now wriggles deep within your own mind. You are becoming one of them: a monster feared across many worlds. But as their corruption grows within you, so do mysterious new powers.”

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is a next-generation cinematic RPG set in the Forgotten Realms. It’s a true Dungeons & Dragons experience in video game form, and the long-awaited third installment in the Baldur’s Gate series. Whether you’ve been waiting for this game for 20+ years or the previous sentence is a mystery to you, adventure awaits you in Baldur’s Gate 3’s tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.”

“Create a character of your own or play as one of a dream-team of handcrafted Origin characters, each with their own unique traits, agenda, and outlook on the world. Their stories intersect with the entire narrative, and your choices will determine whether those stories end in redemption, salvation, domination, or many other outcomes.”

Source : Sony : Steam





