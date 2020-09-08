ROXi music service lands on Sky Q

Sky has added a new Music service to its Sky Q in the UK, the `rOXi music service and it will cost £6.99 a month although there is a 30 day free trial from today.

ROXI gives you access to over 55 million songs that you can stream on your Sky Q box and your TV, there are also more than 60,000 Karaoke-style “Sing With The Stars” tracks.

Rob Lewis, the CEO of ROXi has said, “We are delighted to offer ROXi on Sky Q, with Europe’s premier pay TV provider. Over the last decade we’ve witnessed an explosion of digital entertainment experiences, largely on small personal screens. But the next revolution in digital entertainment will not be about mobiles and tablets – it will be about shared entertainment experiences that bring friends and family together for great fun times together, delivered to consumers on the biggest screen in the home; the TV”.

“That’s why we’re launching ROXi on Sky Q. There’s nothing more uplifting than sharing music, singing, dancing and playing games together at home with friends and family, especially at a time when going out is difficult,” said Lewis, “So now millions of Sky Q customers can experience ROXi’s fun music entertainment with a 30-day free trial for every user; try it now and bring joy into your home.”

You can find out more details about the new Roxi music streaming service with Sky Q over at Sky at the link below.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals