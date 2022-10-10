HOTO 35 function rotary multitool toolkit

Makers, hobbyists and engineers might be interested any new rotary multitool kit featuring a powerful handheld power tool with five-speed adjustments and a motor capable of 25,000 RPM. Weighing just 240g the lightweight 35-in-1 multitool has taken to Kickstarter to raise the required funds is needed to make the jump from concept into production. With five days still remaining and thanks to over 1,500 backers the project has already raised over $120,000.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $ or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Get ready to add more spark to your life with HOTO, a powerful multi-functional rotary tool kit that has everything you need to make all your DIY dreams come true! Explore your creative ideas such as carving, engraving, grinding, polishing, cutting, pet nail grooming, and much more! Even in such a tiny body size, it can provide a max speed of up to 25000rpm. Thanks to the powerful 380 reinforced motor, it delivers true performance, which is equivalent to the effect of an 8V motor. “

Rotary multitool toolkit

If the HOTO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the HOTO rotary multitool kit project checkout the promotional video below.

“Equipped with 35 types of high-performance accessories, it meets your various requirements in cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. It also offers more work possibilities and is a must-have for DIYers and professionals alike. The whole machine weighs only 240g, making it light and comfortable to hold while working on your projects.”

“HOTO can last up to 50 minutes on a full charge thanks to the built-in 2000mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Get ready to enjoy your immersive creations without worrying about running out of battery.”

“Featuring five different speed gears: 5000~25000 rpm, HOTO 35-in-1 Rotary Tool Kit is designed for different scenarios and can be used on various materials. With a gear memory setting, it can automatically memorize and retain the last gear used during an interrupted working session.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the rotary multitool kit, jump over to the official HOTO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals