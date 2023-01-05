Roku is launching its own Smart TVs

Roku has announced that it is launching its own Smart TVs, there will be a number of different models in the range from 24 inches up to 65 inches.

The company has said that its new Smart TVs will be available with HD and 4K resolutions and they will launch in the USA this Spring.

Building on Roku’s TV streaming leadership and decades of experience, as well as its successful Roku TV program, the new Roku-branded TVs combine the company’s award-winning operating system with its deep expertise in TV hardware, offering more choice and innovation to both consumers and Roku TV partners. Available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75”, the new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers have come to love. All HD offerings will include Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros. Roku-branded TVs will offer an expanded audio ecosystem, using the all-new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, to make consumers’ home theater set-up simple and wire-free. Additionally, all Roku-branded TV models will continue to offer fan favorite features including Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to great content like live TV and sports.

You can find out more details about the new Roku Smart TVs over at Roku at the link below, pricing will start at $119 and go up to $999.

Source Roku





