ROG Keris II Ace gaming mouse 2024

In the fast-paced world of competitive gaming, every second and every move counts. That’s why the new ROG Keris II Ace gaming mouse is designed to give players an edge. With its advanced features and ergonomic design, this mouse is built to help you perform at your best.

At the heart of the ROG Keris II Ace is a top-of-the-line optical sensor, the ROG AimPoint Pro, which boasts an impressive 42,000-dpi sensitivity. This sensor is incredibly accurate, with less than 1% deviation, meaning that it translates your hand movements into on-screen actions with near-perfect precision. This level of accuracy is crucial when you’re in the heat of battle, lining up a sniper shot, or navigating through a complex game environment. The sensor is also versatile, capable of tracking on a variety of surfaces, even glass.

The mouse itself is remarkably light, weighing in at just 54 grams. This is thanks to the use of an eco-friendly bio-based nylon material, which is derived from castor oil. The lightweight design helps reduce hand fatigue during long gaming sessions, so you can keep playing at your best without any discomfort. Despite its lightness, the mouse is built to last, with optical micro switches that are rated for an incredible 100 million clicks.

ASUS ROG Keris II Ace

Flexibility is key for any gaming accessory, and the ROG Keris II Ace delivers with its tri-mode connectivity. You can choose between a wired USB connection for zero-latency performance, a 2.4 GHz wireless connection for freedom of movement, or Bluetooth for easy switching between multiple devices. The mouse’s ROG SpeedNova wireless technology ensures that your wireless connection is as fast and energy-efficient as possible.

For those who demand the ultimate in responsiveness, the ROG Keris II Ace offers the ROG Polling Rate Booster. This feature allows you to ramp up the polling rate to 4000 Hz in wireless mode and an astounding 8000 Hz in wired mode. By doing so, you reduce input lag to almost nothing, which can make all the difference in games where every millisecond counts.

Another standout feature is the ROG Omni Receiver, which lets you connect multiple devices wirelessly at the same time. This is perfect for gamers who have a suite of ROG devices and want a seamless, integrated gaming setup.

Gaming mouse specifications:

Lightweight 54-gram gaming mouse : Ergonomically shaped shell design is tested and approved by FPS esports professional

: Ergonomically shaped shell design is tested and approved by FPS esports professional ROG Polling Rate Booster : Attach the mouse receiver directly onto the device to drive polling rates up to 4000 Hz in wireless mode and up to 8000 Hz in wired mode.

: Attach the mouse receiver directly onto the device to drive polling rates up to 4000 Hz in wireless mode and up to 8000 Hz in wired mode. ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor : 42,000-dpi optical sensor with < 1% deviation for ultimate precision, and track-on-glass capability

: 42,000-dpi optical sensor with < 1% deviation for ultimate precision, and track-on-glass capability ROG Optical Micro Switches : Clicky and instant actuation, with 100-million-click lifespan

: Clicky and instant actuation, with 100-million-click lifespan Tri-mode connectivity : Flexibility via wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, or Bluetooth® mode that’s able to pair with up to three devices

: Flexibility via wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, or Bluetooth® mode that’s able to pair with up to three devices ROG SpeedNova wireless technology : Low-latency, reliable wireless 2.4 GHz RF performance and optimized energy efficiency

: Low-latency, reliable wireless 2.4 GHz RF performance and optimized energy efficiency ROG Omni Receiver: Connect to multiple supported devices wirelessly with a single receiver

Connect to multiple supported devices wirelessly with a single receiver Anti-slip mouse grip tape : Provides an assured grip and adds a bit of flair

: Provides an assured grip and adds a bit of flair ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE mouse feet : High-quality materials facilitate smooth and fast movements

: High-quality materials facilitate smooth and fast movements Onboard control: Frequently used mouse settings can be adjusted directly by pressing different mouse-button combinations

The ROG Keris II Ace gaming mouse is a powerful tool for any serious gamer. Its combination of a high-precision sensor, lightweight and durable design, and versatile connectivity options make it a top choice for those looking to elevate their gaming experience. Whether you’re a professional player or just passionate about gaming, the ROG Keris II Ace is ready to be your trusty sidekick in the virtual world.



