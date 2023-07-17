AORUS M6 26,000 DPI lightweight 1ms wireless gaming mouse

The AORUS M6 is an amalgamation of top-tier optical sensor technology and a balanced ergonomic design. It’s an indispensable gaming tool, built to empower gamers and pave the way for them to unleash their true potential, all while mitigating hardware restrictions. A closer look at the wireless gaming mouse reveals a symmetrical ergonomic design complete with classic Omron switches.

This thoughtful design ensures a comfortable gaming experience that can endure long gaming sessions without inducing fatigue. The lightweight structure weighing in at just 74 grams, even inclusive of the built-in battery module, provides ease of operation, putting it ahead of most of its wired counterparts. Notable features of the AORUS M6 include:

On-the-fly DPI adjustment

Programmable buttons with onboard memory

Sensor surface calibration

RGB lighting

Optical Sensor

Equipped with an enthusiast-grade 26,000 DPI optical sensor, the AORUS M6 doesn’t compromise on accuracy. With the capacity for 650ips and 50G acceleration, gamers can enjoy unrivaled precision, a critical factor for competitive gaming. The cherry on top is the fine-tunable adjustability in 50 DPI increments, allowing for a smooth transition from previous mice to match every gamer’s unique play style.

What’s more, the mouse features 1ms low latency 2.4 GHz wireless technology, effectively countering the common concerns of environmental noise interference and transmission delay. It ensures an uninterrupted high-speed signal transmission, guaranteeing a seamless gaming experience. And the freedom from pesky cable interference? That’s just another bonus for the discerning gamer.

Wireless gaming mouse

AORUS M6 optimizes wireless power efficiency to an impressive extent, allowing the mouse to function continuously at its peak for up to 74 hours. It even comes with a handy physical light that illuminates when it’s time to recharge, saving gamers from the sudden jolt of a power outage mid-game. You’ll be pleased to know the AORUS M6 is NVIDIA Reflex certified, offering optimized system latency measurements. This translates to faster target acquisition, quicker reaction times, and improved aim precision in competitive games says Gigabyte.

Source : Gigabyte



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals