Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro mechanical gaming keyboard now available in Arctic White

If you are looking for a new gaming keyboard you may be interested in the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro which is now available in Arctic White and offers a re-imagined keyboard in a tenkeyless form factor. Features of the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard include Titan Switch Optical technology to provide thanks responsive control together with a firmware that recognizes each keystroke cleanly, distinctly, and with zero delay says Roccat.

The Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro mechanical gaming keyboard is now available priced at $120 offering a discount of $40 off the recommended retail price of $160. The keyboard features a compact TKL form factor, a 100 million keystroke life-cycle and is equipped with Titan Optical switches offering a 1.4mm actuation, linear movement. Check out the video below to learn more about its design.

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

“The Vulcan series is our most popular keyboard range, with multiple models being best-selling keyboards here in Germany. We’re excited to expand the lineup with the TKL Pro Arctic White because fans have been waiting to get the smaller keyboard to add to their Arctic White setups,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Its design looks like nothing else on the market and its build quality guarantees all gamers an exceptional experience.”

“The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White, like the full-size Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The TKL Pro Arctic White’s Titan Optical Switches deliver incredible speed and responsiveness while retaining the signature mechanical keystroke feel PC gamers love. Plus, Titan Optical Switches last longer than standard mechanical switches, doubling their lifecycle to 100 million keystrokes. The Vulcan TLK Pro Arctic White’s sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability while giving the keyboard its signature look.”

“The smaller tenkeyless form factor lets gamers play in a more natural, comfortable position and allows for more valuable desktop real estate for a bigger range of mouse movements. The keyboard’s smaller footprint and detachable braided USB-C cable also make it the perfect companion for PC gamers on the go and in need of consistent performance. Its low-profile keys offer a flat hand position leading to less fatigue over long periods of gaming or typing, and for added functionality the Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White has mixer-style audio controls.”

Source : Roccat

