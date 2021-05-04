ROCCAT Magma And Pyro RGB gaming keyboards

ROCCAT has launched its new gaming keyboards this week in the form of the Magma Membrane and Pyro Mechanical RGB priced at $60 and $100 respectively. Both the Magma and Pyro gaming keyboards are equipped with detachable palm rests and convenient media controls, and feature ROCCAT’s acclaimed Easy-Shift [+] technology allowing gamers to assign a secondary function to their most-used keys. The Magma membrane gaming keyboard and Pyro mechanical gaming keyboards will be available to purchase from May 30, 2021 onwards.

“With Magma we’re redefining membrane keyboards while pushing the boundaries of keyboard illumination yet again,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “With the Vulcan series, we had already evolved the RGB experience by mounting transparent key housings to mechanical keyboards. With Magma we made the whole plate transparent to push the AIMO lighting to its full potential. It looks like nothing else out there and it’s affordable for gamers who want to show off their RGB gaming setup.”

ROCCAT Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard

Since the launch of the AIMO lighting engine in 2017, ROCCAT has focused not only on delivering high-performance PC gaming equipment, but also on bringing the RGB experience to new levels. ROCCAT’s Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard is equipped with a semi-transparent top plate and five zone, 10 LED backlighting for ROCCAT’s best AIMO lighting showcase to date. With 16.8 million RGB color illumination, gamers can enjoy a vivid and immersive lighting experience. Magma will connect and sync-up with all other products in ROCCAT’s AIMO range, including the just revealed Kone Pro series mice, Elo series headsets, and more, to create a vibrant PC gaming battle station.

Magma also features silent membrane typing thanks to high-quality rubber dome keys. Keystrokes feel both responsive and reliable. Advanced anti-ghosting technology ensures gamers can press all the most-used keys simultaneously, when reacting in the heat of battle. The Magma is equipped with a detachable palm rest to suit gamers’ preferred typing and gaming styles.

ROCCAT Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard

Pyro is one of the most feature-packed mechanical gaming keyboards for under $100. The Pyro’s new design is reinforced by a premium brushed metal top plate, offering gamers a sleek, robust, and stylish mechanical keyboard. Pyro uses TTC’s linear (red) switches with a 2.0 mm actuation point, 45 g operating force, and a total travel distance of 4.0 mm for a keystroke that feels both precise and strong. The Pyro’s switches are tested to 50 million keystrokes lifetime for a responsive and durable gaming experience. Advanced anti-ghosting technology also ensures all simultaneously pressed keys are registered.

Like the Magma, the Pyro is equipped with a detachable palm rest. It also has the Vulcan series’ fan-favorite volume wheel for quick and easy audio control. Pyro features ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting engine with per-key illumination in 16.8 million RGB colors. AIMO reacts organically to your usage with vivid lighting displays out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration. It also syncs with compatible AIMO-enabled products to create desktop illumination that flows from device to device.

Source : ROCCAT

