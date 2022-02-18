Bestrobtic PC01 automatic robot swimming pool cleaner from $359

Scrubbing and cleaning pools is never an enjoyable job but the team at Bestrobtic have created a new affordable, full automated pool cleaning robot. The PC01 pool cleaner has been designed to pick up a multitude of different debris including leaves, mud, gravel, pollen, algae, and other types of waste, leaving your pool clean and crystal clear.

Thanks to its rechargeable 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery, the PC01 fully automatic pool robot is capable of cleaning swimming pools pools up to 861.11 sq ft or 80m² in approximately 100 minutes. When it’s battery starts becoming low or cleaning is complete it will automatically return to a pool wall allowing you to easily remove it, using the floating handle. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $359 or £264 (depending on current exchange rates).

Bestrobtic PC01 robot swimming pool cleaner

“The newly developed patented motor and water pumps provide stronger vacuum power with less energy consumption, making it lighter and a more efficient cleaner. The BestRobtic PC01 can easily pick up leaves, mud, gravel, pollen, algae, and other types of waste. The filtering accuracy has been fully upgraded to perceive objects as small as 0.12mm, while similar products on the market can only detect objects 0.18mm. With its 4000ml container, the PC01 is ideal for cleaning larger swimming pools.”

If the Bestrobtic PC01 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Bestrobtic PC01 robot pool cleaner project review the promotional video below.

“The BestRobtic introduces a one-of-a-kind sonar technology to the world of cordless pool cleaning robots. We bring the same technology used in military submarines to the BestRobtic. Utilizing this technology minimizes light-refraction in water and allows for true smart-navigation cleaning. The PC01 delivers a thorough clean with two powerful 90W motors and strong vacuum power, easily cleaning any pool bottom.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the robot pool cleaner, jump over to the official Bestrobtic PC01 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

