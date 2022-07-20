Most pool cleaners simply move around on the bottom of your pool however the NaTiddy Gecko Plus has been specifically designed to automatically climb the walls of your pool and clean them just as well as the floor. Enabling you to clean your entire pool with one device automatically. Equipped with a 5μm filtration system and upgraded tangle free cable the pool cleaner features a 130w section system for perfect wall cleaning.

“Cleaning pools especially walls are tough and time-consuming task. To solve this problem, Natiddy’s exclusive technology, unlike the typical vertical wall cleaning method, allows it instantly modify the stance to travel parallel to the floor continually after climbing a 90°wall, ensuring that walls and waterlines are thoroughly cleaned. NaTiddy Gecko Plus can easily climb on all kinds of pool walls.Whether it is a curved pool corner or a right angle, it can be well covered.”

Wall cleaning pool cleaner

Assuming that the NaTiddy Gecko Plus funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the NaTiddy Gecko Plus wall climbing pool cleaner project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $582 or £485 (depending on current exchange rates).

“NaTiddy can work well even it meets the corner of the swimming pool, even in this case, it can also cross the right angle easily then go to clean the wall in other side, make sure that your waterline tiles can be cleaned thoroughly. Equiped with 130W powerful motor, NaTiddy owns 3 times stronger suction power than its competitors,which can absorb obstinate debris,withered leaves&branches and small crushed stones etc. in the pool bottom at any angle as well as cover a wide range of fluids, further improving adsorption capacity.”

“NATIDDY GECKO PLUS, a corded robotic pool cleaner unlike any others on the market, owns super climbing ability and strong suction, which can clean the waterline horizontally well combining strong 130W of power with unrivaled intelligent control chip. Moveover, the newly upgraded 5μm ultra-high density filter element is able to filter out some of the finer impurities – this is a revolutionary corded robotic pool cleaner.

Prepare to take your pool cleaning routine to a higher level with the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner! NaTiddy’s ingenious combination of unique brush wheels, micro buoyancy, and a high-density hydrophilic PVA sponge enables it to clean your pool effortlessly, and start enjoying a sparkling pool in no time.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wall climbing pool cleaner, jump over to the official NaTiddy Gecko Plus crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals