Smorobot Tank X11 cordless pool cleaner

I imagine cleaning a swimming pool is never top of anyone’s list, but if your pool is looking a little green and needs a good scrub you may be interested in a new cordless pool cleaner in the form of the Smorobot Tank X11. Capable of cleaning both the pool floor and walls whether they are 90°, curved or sloping the Tank X11 pull cleaner can tackle them all.

Equipped with a wealth of features and capable of cleaning up to 1,180 ft² on a single charge the wireless cleaner has a 188 watt suction motor and is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged from flat to full on just 1.5 hours. On a full charge the pool cleaner can operate for up to 3.5 hours and is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Using its unique intelligent navigation technology, SMOROBOT brushes and sucks up dirt from bottom to wall to waterline. Even on smooth surfaces, SMOROBOT climbs 90-degree angles with ease due to its unique combination of suction and tank wheels.

Smorobot Pool Cleaner

“For the last decade, there hasn’t been any true breakthrough in pool cleaning technology. Most pool cleaning robots are simple vacuums on wheels bumping into things and getting stuck in corners, until today. SMOROBOT has developed a unique motion-control system combined with intelligent path planning technology to clean the entire pool from edge to edge, including the walls and waterline. “

If the Smorobot Tank X11 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Smorobot Tank X11 project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $399 or £305 (depending on current exchange rates).

“SMOROBOT’s patented software and hardware design, combined with advanced battery technology, delivers 100% cordless performance without sacrificing power, for a safer, more convenient way to keep your pool sparkling clean. Safety is always our first consideration. Battery as the very important part of the Robot，we set up quadruple safety protection of our battery: Short-Circuit Protection, Over-Temperature Protection, Overcharge Protection, Overdischarge Protection.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the cordless pool cleaner, jump over to the official Smorobot Tank X11 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals