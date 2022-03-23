AIPER Seagull 3000 cordless pool cleaner cleans the floor and walls

If your pool could do with a clean you might be interested in the AIPER Seagull 3000, a cordless pool cleaner that is capable of cleaning both the floors and walls of your pool. On a single charge the full cleaner can cover 3,229ft² and is equipped with a 120 watt suction system, remote steering and four different cleaning modes depending on how dirty your pool is.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $699 or £527 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the AIPER Seagull 3000, a cordless robot pool cleaner unlike any other on the market. It’s powered by a unique floating battery station that travels above water as it cleans, supercharging the Seagull 3000 with an unrivaled 120W of power – more than any of its underwater battery competitors. With wall-climbing power and a 120 min runtime, it’s a cordless robotic pool cleaner built for the modern era.”

With the assumption that the AIPER Seagull 3000 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the AIPER Seagull 3000 cordless pool cleaner project review the promotional video below.

Cordless pool cleaner

“For the past 5 years, our cordless robotic pool cleaners have made waves in a market dominated by corded pool cleaners. We looked at the issues making life difficult for pool owners and got to work solving them, so you can say goodbye to tangles of cords, serious tripping hazards, and wasted power from current leakage. Cordless pool cleaners have gotten rid of annoying cables, but with a whole new set of problems. They’re powered by built-in batteries with limited capacity. So they’re low in power, weak on suction, short on run time, and tough to operate. A heavy battery on their back means cordless cleaners can only make short trips with limited power”

“This time, we are bringing you the Aiper Seagull 3000, with the creative floating battery design, a real game-changer in the cordless pool cleaner market. Seagull 3000 is hands-free pool cleaner for the modern era. Helping you bring fun back to your backyard and giving you the new pool feeling that makes you want to dive right in year after year.

Cordless pool cleaners make your pool cleaning safer, especially for families with children or elderly people. Without the limits of cords, the cleaning surface coverage will no longer be constrained. More importantly, no more time needs to be spent on maintaining your cords, which gives your time back to your families.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the cordless pool cleaner, jump over to the official AIPER Seagull 3000 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals