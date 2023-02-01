XGO 2 Raspberry Pi CM4 powered robot dog $449

If you would like to learn more about robotics by programming your own pet robot and controlling it remotely. You might be interested in a second generation Raspberry Pi powered robot dog taking the form of the XGO 2. The open source robot provides an affordable way to access cutting-edge robotic technology and takes the form of a desktop-sized artificial intelligent quadruped robot offering 12 degrees of freedom.

The robot dog is also equipped with a robotic arm that can be used to pick up and grip objects when programmed. Powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 the robot dog can perform omnidirectional movement, six-dimensional posture control, posture stability, multiple motion gaits and more. Check out the demonstration videos below to learn more about its companion application and design. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $449 or £365 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In 2021, we launched XGO-Mini, the advanced quadruped robot with AI modules. It quickly became the most popular quadruped robot dog on Kickstarter, receiving thousands of positive feedback from backers. This year, we come back with XGO 2: world’s first Raspberry Pi desktop robotic dog with an arm. It lets you discover, explore and change your world like never before.”

Raspberry Pi robot

Equipped with a 6-axis IMU, XGO 2’s joint position sensor and electric current sensor provide feedback on its own postures, which can be used for algorithm verification and secondary development. XGO 2 comes equipped with fully functional AI modules that feature visual recognition, voice recognition, and gesture recognition, allowing it to hear, recognize, and respond to users like a real dog.

If the XGO 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the XGO 2 Raspberry Pi robot dog project observe the promotional video below.

“Additionally, it can decode QR codes, analyze audio, identify emotions, and more. With AI edge computing graphical programming, XGO 2 has the ability to perform even more functions than you might expect.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Pi robot dog, jump over to the official XGO 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





