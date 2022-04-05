New Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S

It seems that the Raspberry Pi Foundation has created a new Raspberry Pi board in the form of the Compute Module 4S. The new small form factor mini PC has been designed for industrial applications and Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling takes us through some of the finer details of the new board and how it differs from the original Compute Module 4 which is still available to purchase.

The Raspberry Pi engineers explain a little more about the production and supply chain issues currently affecting production:

“Over the last six months we’ve been working hard to get more Raspberry Pi products built and shipped to customers. Despite a variety of supply-chain challenges, we’ve consistently been able to build around half a million of our single-board computers and Compute Module products each month. As we said in October, the 28nm BCM2711 part used on Raspberry Pi 4 and Compute Module 4 has been more readily available than the 40nm parts used on our older products.”

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S

Specifications of the original Compute Module 4 include :

– Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

– H.265 (HEVC) (up to 4Kp60 decode), H.264 (up to 1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

– OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.0

– Options for 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on variant)

– Options for 0GB (“Lite”), 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash memory (depending on variant)

– Option for fully certified radio module:

– 2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless;

– Bluetooth 5.0, BLE;

– On-board electronic switch to select either external or PCB trace antenna

“The power of Pi 4 in a compact form factor for deeply embedded applications. Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 incorporates a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, dual video output, and a wide selection of other interfaces. Available in 32 variants, with a range of RAM and eMMC Flash options, and with or without wireless connectivity.”

Source : RPiF : Jeff Geerling

