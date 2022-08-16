Real Robot One DIY desktop robotic arm

If you are considering building your very own robotic arm you may be interested in a new high-performance DIY robot arm built by computer scientist Pavel Surynek. The Real Robot One or RR1 has 6 (6 joints + 1 for the gripper) degrees of freedom and is powered by stepper motors.

the robot arm has been designed to be fully closed loop meaning that every joint has its own encoder and at any time we know the current angles of all joints. “The important feature that distinguishes RR1 from other similar projects is that each joint has its own custom-built 3D-printed planetary gear reducer.”

The modular design of the robot consists of two main parts the actual RR1 robotic arm and its control computer in the form of the Real Box One, or RB1. This allows for the electronics to be separated from the arm and provides easy upgradability and modification when needed. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the robotic arm and its features.

Real Robot One robotic arm

“My name is Pavel Surynek. I am a computer scientist and this is the first prototype of RR1: Real Robot One, my DIY desktop robotic arm and articulation test of all its joints. The dexterity given by its 6+1 joints is excellent. Payload tests show that RR1 is capable of handling 1kg with its wrist pointed forward. I believe that projected 2kg payoad is manageable. I plan to use RR1 in my research of artificial intelligence for robots. The first prototype, called “revision 1” is already running. The second prototype “rev. 2” is on the way (you can try to guess its color). As I gained huge experience during the assembly of “rev. 1”, the second prototype “rev. 2″ will be much improved in many aspects.”

“RR1 is a DIY desktop robotic arm, my big project in robotics. The overall design follows the idea of being able to produce more of these robots so that multi-robot coordination on the desktop is possible. I think, having a small scale Industry 4.0 on the table could be great for research and testing.

The robot itself is bigger and more capable than toys but it is not too big like industrial robots and not that expensive so you don’t need to have a budget for building a factory if you want 10 of these robot. Thanks to its small size RR1 is not dangerous like industrial robots that need to be enclosed in an inaccessible area. RR1 can be well used as a collaborative robot.”

Source : AB : RR1

