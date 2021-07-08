TiBeast programmable robot dog with 12 degrees of freedom

If you’re interested in learning more about robotics and are looking for a fully featured professional 12 degrees of freedom (12 DOF) programmable robot dog that can carry up to 1.5KG/3.3 lbs of load in motion. You’re sure to be interested in the TiBeast a programmable robotic pet that comes complete with its own Software Development Kit, joystick support, camera, speakers and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $289 or £209 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the TiBeast campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the TiBeast programmable robot dog project review the promotional video below.

“What’s cooler, you can wirelessly connect your phone to TiBeast’s Bluetooth speaker, so while walking your TiBeast, you can stream your favorite music to TiBeast from your own Music app and library. and blast it out loud. The Beast SDK is a toolkit that allow developers, students and educators to access all servos and sensors on TiBeast to develop applications. Unity3D has a rich collection of 3rd party libraries such as OpenCV, LeapMotion, Kinect, etc, to help developers fully utilize the TiBeast hardware and add more features! TiBeast PC has a full-feature Windows PC on its back. A GPS sensor is also exclusively available to TiBeast PC for outdoor operation.”

