Road House 2024 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal premiering first on Prime Video

Get ready to be thrust back into the world of high-stakes barroom brawls as Amazon Prime Video gears up to bring a new version of the 1989 cult classic “Road House” to screens on March 21, 2024. This remake promises to capture the essence of the original while injecting it with a modern twist that will resonate with today’s audiences. With an impressive team behind the project, including director Doug Liman and screenwriters Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, the film is poised to be a thrilling ride.

Doug Liman, known for his work on “The Bourne Identity” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” is at the helm of this project, ensuring that the film will have a blend of nostalgia and contemporary storytelling. The script, penned by Bagarozzi and Mondry, is designed to honor the original movie while making it relevant for current viewers. The story’s setting in the Florida Keys offers a stunning contrast between the natural beauty of the location and the intense action that the narrative promises.

Taking on the role of Dalton, the ex-UFC fighter turned bouncer, is Jake Gyllenhaal, whose performance is anticipated to bring new depth to the character. The cast also includes Daniela Melchior, UFC star Conor McGregor, and Billy Magnussen, each expected to add their unique touch to the film. Their collective talent is set to create a dynamic and engaging viewing experience.

Joel Silver, the producer of the original “Road House,” is back to lend his expertise to the remake. His return signals a dedication to preserving the film’s core elements while exploring new territory in the story. With Silver’s action genre experience, the remake is likely to be both a tribute to the original and a fresh take on the material.

As the release date approaches, fans in the United States can look forward to streaming the movie on Amazon MGM Studios. The upcoming “Road House” remake is shaping up to be a captivating update to a beloved film, inviting both longtime fans and newcomers to dive into its world once again. The anticipation for this high-octane adventure is mounting, and it’s clear that the team behind it is committed to delivering an experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.



