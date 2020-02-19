Ring is making two form factor authentication mandatory

Ring has announced that it is making some changes to its accounts and privacy and now two form factor authentication will be mandatory on their devices.

The company has also announced that it i providing new tools to manage third party service providers and they way it deals with your data.

While we already offered two-factor authentication to customers, starting today we’re making a second layer of verification mandatory for all users when they log into their Ring accounts. This added authentication helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to your Ring account, even if they have your username and password.

Here’s how it works: With every login on your Ring account, you’ll receive a one-time, six-digit code to verify your login attempt. You’ll need to enter that code before we will allow access to your Ring account. The same goes for any Shared Users that you have on your account. You can choose to receive this one-time passcode via the email address you have listed on your Ring account or on your phone as a text message (SMS). Requiring this code will help ensure that the person trying to log into your account is you. This mandatory second layer of verification will begin rolling out to users today.

You can find out more details about all of the changes coming to Ring and their video doorbell at the link below.

Source Ring

