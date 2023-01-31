Rihanna Road to Halftime available ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Ahead of this years Super Bowl LVII American Football contest Apple Music has made available Rihanna Super Bowl Road to Halftime. On February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST, Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music as well as catch the interview on @AppleMusic’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter; or on the NFL Network.

Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.

Rihanna Super Bowl LVII

For fans looking to get ready for some football, Rihanna’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music will include an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day. Additional pregame moments will include exclusive warmup playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), plus a throwback video playlist revisiting halftime performances from past games.”

Source : Apple





