Customize your vehicles windscreen wipers to move to the beat of your music

Car enthusiasts who would like to customize their windscreen wipers to move to the beat of their music when played from the car’s stereo. May be interested in a new project published to the official Arduino blog this month. The unique car customization has been carried out by YouTuber Cranktown City who has added an intelligent algorithm to his vehicles wiper blades.

The project uses a microcontroller to listen to the music currently being paid and will analyze the beat automatically and then move the windscreen wipers accordingly, keeping them in tune with whatever is playing on your car stereo. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and how it was achieved.

Windscreen wipers

“To begin, the truck’s wiper blade control unit was ripped out and replaced with an Arduino Uno along with a new DC motor driver and motor encoder for determining its absolute position. The Uno is able to listen to the music thanks to a tiny MSGEQ7 spectrum analyzer module, which takes the incoming analog music signal and splits it up into seven different bands of frequencies. When the average amplitude of the frequency that is correlated with drums goes above a specified threshold, the position variable for the motor flips from 0 to 180 and vice versa.”

“After gluing everything together inside a watertight enclosure and attaching the device to his truck, it was finally time to take the system out for a test drive. Much to his surprise and delight, Cranktown City’s “dancing wipers” project worked quite well and moved in sync to strong drumbeats. “

Source : AB

