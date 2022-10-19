1MORE Aero ANC spatial audio earbuds $110

1MORE has this week introduced its new active noise cancelling ANC spatial audio earbuds priced at an affordable $110 for a limited time until November 18, 2022. Pre-orders for the company’s first spatial audio earbuds are now available. Offering a chance to enjoy five noise cancelling modes including a milder mode, Wind Noise Resistant mode to help filter out microphone interference. As well as an Adaptive ANC mode to automatically detect the right level of noise canceling depth based on the ambient sounds around the user. With a Transparency Mode that keeps the real world at their fingertips to clearly hear important travel announcements.

“Real-time spatial audio with head tracking. 10mm DLC dynamic driver. Smart Loudness to bring richer details. Wider frequency QuietMax ANC. Adaptive ANC up to 42dB. 28H playtime with charging case. IPX5 water and seat resistant. And, with upgraded touch control customization.”

ANC spatial audio earbuds

The Aero offers 28 hours of playback on a single charge with charging case and features quick charge technology capable of providing an additional three hours of playback from just a quick 15 minute charge. Equipped with 10 mm drivers combined with diamond-like-carbon diaphragm and 12 studio-grade EQ presets the earbuds also feature wireless Qi charging technology and Dual-Device connectivity. Providing simultaneous connections to two separate devices allowing you to easily and seamlessly switch from one to the other.

“The ability to detect the listener’s head movements in real time, the Aero comes complete with 1MORE’s wide frequency QuietMax active noise-canceling (ANC) technology that provides up to 42dB of noise-canceling depth at a wider than normal range of frequencies from 40 Hz up to 4000 Hz.”

“the Aero introduces the Smart Loudness Technology, which can provide a richer, more complete listening experience even at lower volumes with AI automatically compensating for many of the missing details both at high & low frequencies.”

Source : 1MORE



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals