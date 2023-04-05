ChameleonUltra programmable RFID emulator

Developers or anyone else interested in RFID might be interested in a new programmable RFID emulator which is launched by a Kickstarter this week and been designed to provide users with the ultimate RFID key fob solution. To emulate an RFID tag or system, the ChameleonUltra can be programmed with specific data and commands using a programming language such as Lua.

The ChameleonUltra can then transmit this data to other RFID readers and systems, which will interpret it as if it were coming from a real RFID tag. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $100 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Have you ever lost an RFID key card or fob and had to go through the hassle and expense of ordering a replacement from the manufacturer? Or maybe you’ve needed to create duplicates for your family or coworkers, but didn’t have access to the original key card or fob? ChameleonUltra is here to solve all these problems and more! Our small and versatile device can clone, emulate, and analyze a wide range of RFID tags and cards. With ChameleonUltra, you can create copies of RFID tags and cards, which can be used to access secure areas or equipment that require RFID authentication. You can also emulate and stores different types of RFID cards to test and troubleshoot RFID systems.”

RFID emulator

“ChameleonUltra is a valuable tool for anyone working with RFID technology, whether you’re an engineer, security professional, or just a curious hobbyist. And thanks to its compact and portable design, you can take it with you wherever you go! An open-source, versatile, and portable tool using NRF52840 as the buildup of the hardware. It will carry most functions of the ChameleonMini & also the ChameleonTiny and we added so much more to it to bring a whole new surprise for the open-source community.”

Assuming that the ChameleonUltra funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the ChameleonUltra RFID emulator project check out the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the RFID emulator, jump over to the official ChameleonUltra crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





