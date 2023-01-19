Returnal PC game launches Feb 15th 2023

If you are patiently waiting for the release of the once PlayStation exclusive, third person shooter, space adventure game Returnal on PC. You will be pleased to know that the award-winning Returnal game developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment will be available to play on the PC in the middle of next month from February 15, 2023 onwards.

As with other PlayStation to PC ports the Windows Returnal version will feature a number of new enhancements. Mikael Haveri from developer Housemarque has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from these enhancements and new features such as DLSS and raytracing to name a few.

“NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR have been added, allowing you to dial up your framerate without compromising on resolution. NVIDIA NIS has also been added for those players who also want to see an increase in performance, but don’t have the hardware to support DLSS or FSR. Returnal also supports ray-traced shadows as before, but now our friends at Climax Studios have added the support for RT reflections as well.

This will make the contrast of a dark setting and neon bullets pop out even more than before.* All of this can be now seen in two new wide resolution formats, Ultrawide at 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9.** Think of all of that screen real estate that you will be able to take in when you’re not in the middle of a giant boss fight.”

Returnal PC

“Disobeying orders, ASTRA Corporation explorer Selene Vassos attempts to land on the off-limits planet of Atropos to investigate what she dubs the “White Shadow” signal, which somehow seems familiar to her. Upon arrival, Selene’s ship Helios suffers heavy damage and crash lands. Unable to contact ASTRA, Selene explores the planet and is shocked when she comes across corpses of herself. She learns that every time she dies, time loops back to the moment she crashed, sending her back to her starting point. The planet seems to change with every loop, and Selene begins experiencing vivid visions.”

Source : Sony





